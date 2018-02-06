Superstar Defender Diego Godin Jokes 'I Cannot Smile' After Losing Teeth in Horror Clash With Neto

By 90Min
February 06, 2018

Atletico Madrid's superstar defender Diego Godin has taken to social media to reassure worried supporters, after the Uruguayan lost three teeth in a shock collision with Valencia goalkeeper Neto; during his outfit's 1-0 victory on Sunday at the Wanda Metropolitano.

The 31-year-old was on the receiving end of a powerful elbow, as Neto attempted to paw away a free kick early in the second half of the La Liga clash.

Godin immediately came off the pitch and cameras caught the gruesome images as he showed the club doctor the extent of his injuries.

However, a few days on from the incident it seems as though the Atletico skipper is fine and will return to training as normal, minus the smiles.

Godin posted an Instagram picture of himself looking cosy at home on Tuesday afternoon with a message thanking the fans for the show of support received since Sunday:

"Thank you all for the messages of support and affection. In a few days I will come back to train. You will understand that I can not smile a lot!"


Fans will be thrilled to hear that their star stalwart is returning so soon, with Diego Simeone's side just nine points behind table toppers Barcelona - ahead of Saturday's clash at Malaga.

