Thibaut Courtois Insists Gerard Deulofeu 'Dived' for Penalty in Nightmare Defeat at Watford

By 90Min
February 06, 2018

Chelsea stopper Thibaut Courtois has accused Watford debutant Gerard Deulofeu of diving in the Blues' embarrassing 4-1 defeat at Vicarage Road on Monday.

The Barcelona loanee dazzled for Javi Gracia's side, winning a penalty for the Hornets' opener and scoring the third against a 10-man Chelsea; sealing the three points on the night.

Courtois was adjudged to have brought down the ex-Everton winger in the box, after Daryl Janmaat slotted a ball in-behind Gary Cahill leaving the Spaniard clean through. Troy Deeney converted the resulting spot kick, putting Watford in the ascendancy.

The Belgian international disputed the decision though and insisted: "The penalty is a clear dive," as quoted by Sky Sports (via ESPN).

"Yesterday [in Liverpool and Tottenham's 2-2 draw] we saw when the goalkeeper comes out and is late you make yourself small but the striker puts his foot there and it's a penalty, every time this will happen. He left his foot and dives... it's not a penalty.

"I think we all know this kind of players it happens everywhere in the world, this type of striker sees the goalkeeper coming for the ball, I make myself as small as possible with my belly on the ground and he manufactures the contact. I'm sorry but I don't think it's a penalty."

The 25-year-old also disputed the dismissal of Tiemoue Bakayoko, feeling that Mike Dean was harsh to show a card on both occasions in the first half: 

"The red card is very light, first never a yellow and the second too light."

