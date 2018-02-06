Thibaut Courtois Insists Gerard Deulofeu 'Dived' for Penalty in Nightmare Defeat at Watford

Chelsea stopper Thibaut Courtois has accused Watford debutant Gerard Deulofeu of diving in the Blues' embarrassing 4-1 defeat at Vicarage Road on Monday.

The Barcelona loanee dazzled for Javi Gracia's side, winning a penalty for the Hornets' opener and scoring the third against a 10-man Chelsea; sealing the three points on the night.

Courtois was adjudged to have brought down the ex-Everton winger in the box, after Daryl Janmaat slotted a ball in-behind Gary Cahill leaving the Spaniard clean through. Troy Deeney converted the resulting spot kick, putting Watford in the ascendancy.

The Belgian international disputed the decision though and insisted: "The penalty is a clear dive," as quoted by Sky Sports (via ESPN).

"Yesterday [in Liverpool and Tottenham's 2-2 draw] we saw when the goalkeeper comes out and is late you make yourself small but the striker puts his foot there and it's a penalty, every time this will happen. He left his foot and dives... it's not a penalty.

"I think we all know this kind of players it happens everywhere in the world, this type of striker sees the goalkeeper coming for the ball, I make myself as small as possible with my belly on the ground and he manufactures the contact. I'm sorry but I don't think it's a penalty."

The 25-year-old also disputed the dismissal of Tiemoue Bakayoko, feeling that Mike Dean was harsh to show a card on both occasions in the first half:

"The red card is very light, first never a yellow and the second too light."