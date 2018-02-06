Thibaut Courtois Insists Gerard Deulofeu 'Dived' for Penalty in Nightmare Defeat at Watford

Chelsea stopper Thibaut Courtois has accused Watford debutant Gerard Deulofeu of diving in the Blues' embarrassing 4-1 defeat at Vicarage Road on Monday.
The Barcelona loanee dazzled for Javi Gracia's side, winning a penalty for the Hornets' opener and scoring the third against a 10-man Chelsea; sealing the three points on the night.
Courtois was adjudged to have brought down the ex-Everton winger in the box, after Daryl Janmaat slotted a ball in-behind Gary Cahill leaving the Spaniard clean through. Troy Deeney converted the resulting spot kick, putting Watford in the ascendancy.
FT | #watfordfc 4-1 Chelsea— Watford FC (@WatfordFC) February 5, 2018
A thoroughly deserved win in Javi Gracia's first home game! Deeney (pen), Janmaat, Deulofeu & Pereyra with the goals!
COME ON!!!!
Listen live ⤵️https://t.co/MVTxcdM2TV pic.twitter.com/ISHtMd8jnq
The Belgian international disputed the decision though and insisted: "The penalty is a clear dive," as quoted by Sky Sports (via ESPN).
"Yesterday [in Liverpool and Tottenham's 2-2 draw] we saw when the goalkeeper comes out and is late you make yourself small but the striker puts his foot there and it's a penalty, every time this will happen. He left his foot and dives... it's not a penalty.
"I think we all know this kind of players it happens everywhere in the world, this type of striker sees the goalkeeper coming for the ball, I make myself as small as possible with my belly on the ground and he manufactures the contact. I'm sorry but I don't think it's a penalty."
FACT: Mike Dean has now shown more Red Cards...than any @PremierLeague club has ever received. 😳🤦♂️— SPORF (@Sporf) February 6, 2018
👤 Mike Dean: 89
🔵 Everton: 88
🔴 Arsenal: 84
⚫️ Newcastle: 80
🔵 Chelsea: 78
(📝 @oilysailor) pic.twitter.com/RyNlEjiep9
The 25-year-old also disputed the dismissal of Tiemoue Bakayoko, feeling that Mike Dean was harsh to show a card on both occasions in the first half:
"The red card is very light, first never a yellow and the second too light."