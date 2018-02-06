Tottenham's Erik Lamela Admits to Feeling Optimistic Ahead of Juventus Champions League Clash

By 90Min
February 06, 2018

Tottenham midfielder Erik Lamela has revealed his optimism ahead of the round of 16 Champions League clash against Serie A giants Juventus. 

Lamela enjoyed a successful spell with Serie A side Roma prior to his move to Spurs in 2013, having scored 21 goals in the 64 appearances he made for the Giallorossi

The North London club finished top of their Champions League group ahead of both Dortmund, whom they beat twice, and Madrid whom they beat at Wembley and drew to at the Bernabeu. Spurs were subsequently drawn to play against Serie A giants Juventus in the first knockout phase. 

25-year-old Lamela, who returned from a 400-day injury layoff in November, is feeling confident ahead of the showdown with last season's finalists: "I am optimistic about the game, I think we can do it. Details will be fundamental in getting qualification," the Argentine told Gazzetta dello Sport’s Extra Time supplement.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

"Juventus are a very strong team, they have played two Champions League finals in the last three campaigns, but we are a strong side too. The draw against Liverpool can give us a boost."

Asked whether Juventus had shown any interest in signing him in 2013, Lamela replied: "There's never been anything with the Bianconeri. Inter? I only think about the club I'm at, and I am very good here at Tottenham, the club is getting better and better and I love living in London. 

"Pochettino is from Argentina like me and he knows that it is not easy for a young player to settle in quickly in a completely different culture. 


"At the beginning I had many problems with the language, injuries and different football," he revealed. 

"After the first season many people told me to leave England, but I didn't want to give up, it was a challenge. Now I'm still here, so I made the right choice."

