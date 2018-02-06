Wayne Rooney Names the Toughest Defender He Ever Faced as a Man Utd Player

Wayne Rooney making his punditry debut was always going to be an interesting watch and to be honest, he really knocked it out of the park.

The 32-year-old Everton midfielder joined the Sky Sports team to discuss all things football on the Monday Night Football programme, which also featured Watford’s surprising 4-1 victory over Chelsea.

It only took him 10 seconds to bury his counterpart Jamie Carragher with a brilliant quip you can see below.

A solid start to #MNF from Wayne Rooney

But it was Rooney's Q&A session that stole the show and the former England captain answered plenty of interesting questions with some honest and direct answers.

There were several obvious questions that every player will get asked in that situation, but usually shy away from direct answers when under the spotlight, but it was refreshing to see Wazza up for a good discussion about it.

For example, he named Anfield as the toughest stadium he’s ever played at, saying: “I wanted to win at Anfield more than anywhere.

"I always thought that at Anfield, you could play into their hands. There and Chelsea (Stamford Bridge), under Jose Mourinho the first time, there you had to bet at your best.

"If you were going to win, you would nick a goal. You wouldn't win by playing nice football. It wasn't enjoyable to play there, as the game went on."

But the question that really got everyone going was one that he gave arguably the most obvious answer to.

"Who was the toughest defender you faced? I remember you destroyed Thiago Silva in the Champions League but who was the toughest?" Sky presenter David Jones asked him.

Having gone up against the likes of Carles Puyol, Sergio Ramos and Paolo Maldini, there was a whole list of players he could’ve chosen, but with Rooney being Rooney, he was only going to choose on man.

"Apart from Carra?" Rooney joked. "I have to say John Terry.

"For the first six or seven years I played against him, he was strong, obviously wasn't the quickest boy, always put himself in the right positions.”

Whether it’s loyalty to a former England teammate or just genuine admiration for the talent, there’s no doubt that the former Chelsea captain was one of the best defenders the Premier League has ever seen.