Wayne Rooney Reveals Main Difference Between Man Utd Team of 2008's Attack & Liverpool This Season

Wayne Rooney has drawn comparisons between the Manchester United team of 2008 and this season's Liverpool side.

The Everton forward, speaking on Sky Sports' MNF before Monday's clash between Watford and Chelsea, reflected on the attacking proficiency of the side that won both the Premier League and the Champions League.

Rooney played alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and Carlos Tevez, an attack that often proved irrepressible for opposition defences.

Koji Watanabe/GettyImages

And he has revealed the main difference between that side and Liverpool's current team under Jurgen Klopp.

“I think they are very dangerous. Firmino works very hard to win the ball back and they have a lot of pace. As good as they are, Salah takes them to the next level," he said of the Reds.





“The difference we had is Premier League winners’ medals. We had real quality behind us and the defence was solid.





"For them three to get to the level we were at, they need that wall behind them.”

United boasted a defensive partnership of Nemanja Vidic and Rio Ferdinand, although Rooney claimed that manager Sir Alex Ferguson stressed the importance of defending as a team.





"Alex Ferguson used to let us attack how we wanted but if you’re on the wing, you had to track back on the wing," he added.

"We had a good compromise because me and Tevez would do a lot more work defensively than Cristiano.

"But with Cristiano, you knew he would win us those big games with the big moments. With any other player, you probably wouldn’t but with Cristiano, he was that good you had to accommodate him.

"I would gladly do that for him to score big goals and help us win trophies.”