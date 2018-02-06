Wayne Rooney Takes Cheeky Dig at Jamie Carragher and Liverpool During Punditry Debut on Monday Night

We are used to seeing Wayne Rooney out on the pitch, but on Monday night he made his punditry debut, appearing on Sky Sports for coverage of the Watford vs Chelsea game.

The Everton striker impressed viewers as he seemed a natural in his new role, as reported GiveMeSport. With plenty of stories to tell, Rooney was forward in answering any questions and giving his opinion.

Revising my opinion. @WayneRooney wasn’t very good. He was brilliant. Genuinely captivating insight. Nice work @DavidJonesSky @Carra23 too. — Kelly Cates (@KellyCates) February 5, 2018

Sky Sports' host David Jones and frequent pundit Jamie Carragher welcomed the former England captain to the team. Jones said: "I want you to think of tonight as your chance to have your say. Are you ready and are you looking forward to it?"

Rooney clearly already felt confident in the studio as he responded with a dig at former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher.

"Yeah I'm looking forward to it, it's great to be here. To be honest it's the closest Carragher [has] ever got to me, so I'm sure he'll enjoy it as well," joked Rooney.

Carragher and Rooney came up against each other many times when playing for Liverpool and Manchester United respectively, and the striker seemingly could not help firing a shot in the former Liverpool man's direction.

And the cheeky gibes did not stop there. When a comparison was made between Liverpool's current deadly front three and United's attack between 2007-09, the former Red Devil claimed that the Liverpool strike force is not at that level that himself, Cristiano Ronaldo and Carlos Tevez were, as reported by the Mirror.

Rooney, Ronaldo and Tevez won two Premier League titles, one Champions League trophy, a FIFA Club World Cup and a League Cup with United. It is these stats which the Everton man insists put the former United stars above the Reds' current trio of Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino.

When asked if the Anfield attack could match their accolades, Rooney quipped, "I think it would be difficult. The difference we had is Premier League winners' medals."

And while on the subject of the current Liverpool side, the 32-year-old took the opportunity to take a swipe at the Reds' defence.

"We had real quality behind us and the defence was solid. For them three to get to the level we were at, they need that wall behind them," said Rooney, on Sky Sports.

