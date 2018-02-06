West Ham Issue Statement Backing Boss David Moyes Following Exit Rumours

West Ham have issued a statement via their official website, backing manager David Moyes and reiterating their position on his contractual agreement with the club.

Moyes took over from Slaven Bilic last year after a series of poor results. And while he has brought about some improvement, the consistency hasn't set in.

On Monday, The Telegraph's Matt Law claimed that Moyes is unlikely to remain with the club even if they avoid relegation this season.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

He wrote: "Despite the fact Moyes dragged West Ham away from the bottom three after succeeding Slaven Bilic on a six-month contract, the club are already expected to be searching for a new permanent manager in the summer."





The Hammers have since responded to Law's claims with a statement of their own.





"The club would like to place on record that it categorically refutes the claims made by the Daily Telegraph regarding manager David Moyes," it reads.

"There is absolutely no truth whatsoever to this story. As previously stated on a number of occasions, the club and David Moyes agreed a deal until the end of the 2017/18 season, at which point both parties will sit down and discuss the future.

"Until then, the board and David Moyes will continue to work closely together with the manager having full responsibility of footballing matters and the full support of the board.

"Everyone's sole focus is on trying to achieve results for West Ham United."

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte seemed to ask for similar backing from the Blues last week, and should be a bit jealous if he hears about this. But he can't expect Monday's 4-1 drubbing away to Watford to have done him any favours.