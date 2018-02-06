World Cup Mode Set to Be Added to FIFA 18 Ahead of Tournament This Summer

By 90Min
February 06, 2018

FIFA 18 is set to welcome the addition of a World Cup game mode ahead of this summer's tournament in Russia, Goal have reported.

EA will release a new expansion for FIFA 18 instead of a standalone FIFA World Cup 2018 game.


In the past, separate games have been released for major summer competitions, beginning with World Cup 98.

ISHARA S. KODIKARA/GettyImages

This year's downloadable version will be available on Playstation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Microsoft Windows.


There is no official confirmation on whether the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 versions will be updated. It is set to be released in the spring.


Spanish commentator Manolo Lama confirmed in September that he is to record extra commentary for the expansion. "I have to record it for FIFA World Cup in December, I think it will be out in February or March," he said.


The end of the season is a busy period in FIFA Ultimate Team, so the World Cup expansion may not be released until May.

(You may also be interested in All 20 Premier League Managers Re-Imagined As Your Favourite Game of Thrones Characters)

No official information has yet been released by EA ahead of the release of the expansion.

It will feature all 32 teams that have qualified for the World Cup, as well as official branding and television match packages.

Some of the official stadiums for the tournament will likely be included, while players from all the qualified countries' squads will likely receive new versions in Ultimate Team.


World Cup packs are expected to be available to purchase in Ultimate Team, and new tournaments based around the World Cup are also expected.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters