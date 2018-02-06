World Cup Mode Set to Be Added to FIFA 18 Ahead of Tournament This Summer

FIFA 18 is set to welcome the addition of a World Cup game mode ahead of this summer's tournament in Russia, Goal have reported.

EA will release a new expansion for FIFA 18 instead of a standalone FIFA World Cup 2018 game.





In the past, separate games have been released for major summer competitions, beginning with World Cup 98.

This year's downloadable version will be available on Playstation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Microsoft Windows.





There is no official confirmation on whether the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 versions will be updated. It is set to be released in the spring.





Spanish commentator Manolo Lama confirmed in September that he is to record extra commentary for the expansion. "I have to record it for FIFA World Cup in December, I think it will be out in February or March," he said.





The end of the season is a busy period in FIFA Ultimate Team, so the World Cup expansion may not be released until May.

FIFA 18 really needs a World Cup mode like in FUT 14.... you gotta do it @EASPORTSFIFA — Matt Craig (@MattHDGamer) February 1, 2018

No official information has yet been released by EA ahead of the release of the expansion.

It will feature all 32 teams that have qualified for the World Cup, as well as official branding and television match packages.

Some of the official stadiums for the tournament will likely be included, while players from all the qualified countries' squads will likely receive new versions in Ultimate Team.





World Cup packs are expected to be available to purchase in Ultimate Team, and new tournaments based around the World Cup are also expected.