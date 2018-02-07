AC Milan are believed to have made Torino star forward Andrea Belotti a summer target yet again.

The striker was eyed by several clubs last summer and was expected to make the step up to a bigger side, yet Torino held on firmly and insisted on only parting ways with the player for a fee upwards of €100m.

According to Premium Sport (H/T Italian Football Daily), club president Urbano Cairo could be regretting his decision to keep Belotti, who won't see his value increase during the summer due to Italy failing qualify for next year's World Cup.

Football's biggest tournament won't be an avenue for the player to showcase his talents at the end of the season, leading to the notion that it will be easier for interested clubs to purchase the 24-year-old.

Belotti's form has also taken a dip this season. He has only scored seven goals in 20 appearances. And while that's still rather decent, it's below the standard he set last season, when he scored 26 times from 35 appearances.

Milan, meanwhile, are reported as being ready to table an offer significantly lower than the fee they presented to Torino last summer but are willing to work with Cairo to reach an agreement that would suit both clubs.

Despite the Rossoneri's huge haul of players last year, they haven't shown much of an improvement and sit in the eighth spot in the Serie A standings. Bringing Belotti in, perhaps, would set things moving in the right direction.