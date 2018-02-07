AC Milan Set to Offer Wonderkid Third Contract Improvement in a Year Following Breakthrough

AC Milan are set to offer a new contract to rising start Patrick Cutrone for the third time in a year, on the back of a stellar introduction to the Milan fist team.

After a very underwhelming start to the season, AC Milan are finally starting to turn around their performances and move up the table, currently sitting in 8th, and Cutrone’s performances in recent games have been a big part of that.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

The 20-year-old has scored 9 goals in 25 appearances for the club this season and continues to be a dangerous threat in front of goal.

His form has even seen him surpass first-team strikers such as Nicola Kalinic and Andre Silva in Gennaro Gattuso’s team selection.

Why do people still want Andrea Belotti when we have Patrick Cutrone AKA the Italian Diego Costa with a better temper. — Kessie_fan (@ZizouHuweidi) February 6, 2018

The young Italian broke into the Milan first team after scoring 31 goals in 68 appearances for the Milan youth side and has continued that momentum into his senior career.

His performances have been good enough already for Milan to renew his contract twice and according to a report by CalcioMercato, the club are looking to do it for a third time.

The report states that Milan have been holding talks with Cutrone’s agent as they negotiate his potential hat-trick renewal.