Ajax Wonderkid Dismisses Man Utd Speculation & Insists Transfer Would 'Not Be a Logical Move'

By 90Min
February 07, 2018

Ajax wonderkid Justin Kluivert has denied speculation that he could move to Manchester United in the summer, stating that the transfer would "not be a logical move".

The 18-year-old, son of former Ajax and Barcelona striker Patrick Kluivert, has already made 43 senior appearances for the Dutch giants and has proven himself to be one of the most promising young players in the European game.

ODD ANDERSEN/GettyImages

He played his part in Ajax's run to the Europa League final last season - where they were beaten by United - and he was spotted speaking to manager Jose Mourinho at full time. This unsurprisingly led to talk that Mourinho had put the feelers out over a potential future move to Old Trafford, but Kluivert came out and denied that they discussed a move last month.

At the time, he told Algemeen Dagblad (via Metro): "Mourinho did not have a second to discuss a transfer. He thought it was nice to see me.


"Mourinho knows me from the time that I was a little boy and my father played at Barcelona when Mourinho worked there as an assistant trainer."

However, speaking to Voetbal Inside this week, via the Standard, he has now distanced himself from the speculation and confirmed that he knows nothing about a potential move. He even went on to hint that it wouldn't be the best move for his career at the time.

He said: “There will always be rumours, but not all is true. I know as little as you guys do.”


And opening up again on the links to United and the chat with Mourinho in Stockholm, he added: “I get that question a lot of course, but he did not say anything like that in the last match against United. There are always rumours. We all know that. Manchester has never come into the picture and it also is not a logical move.”

