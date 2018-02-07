Alan Brazil Fears Tottenham Will Target Brendan Rodgers as Mauricio Pochettino's Successor

talkSPORT host Alan Brazil has tipped Brendan Rodgers to come in as the successor to current Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino if the Argentinian moves on.

Speaking to The Scottish Sun, the Celtic fan and former Tottenham player thinks that if Real Madrid swoop for Pochettino in the summer it may lead to Rodgers making his way back to the England.

After leaving Liverpool in October 2015 with somewhat of a tarnished reputation, Rodgers has rebuilt his rep by taking Celtic to an unbeaten domestic season last year, winning the Scottish Premiership, Scottish Cup and Scottish League Cup.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

Brazil thinks this will be attracting interest from top English clubs, and fears Rodgers may be tempted by the opportunity to manage one of England's top clubs.

He said when speaking to the Scottish media outlet: ''Brendan’s credentials are there for all to see. He’d not leave Celtic for any old job, but the top six in England may be attractive to him one day.





''What about Tottenham? If Poch goes to Real Madrid — and I think he would go if Real come chasing — there could be an opportunity. Arsenal will have a new manager sooner or later, Chelsea will as well with so many questions over Antonio Conte.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

''Is someone going to try to poach Brendan from Celtic? It would only be that caliber of job which could lure Brendan away.

''Clubs in the top half of the English Premier League will look at what he’s done, especially in European football, and be impressed.''

It is impossible to argue that Rodgers record at the Scottish club is remarkable, but clubs in England will be wary of appointing the Scotsman due to the ongoing questions about whether the Scottish League is anywhere near the level of the Premier League.