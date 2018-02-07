All I Do Is Win: Man City Star David Silva Continues Remarkable Record for Successive Victories

David Silva has set a new record for the most successive wins in all competitions with 25 victories registered on the trot.

Manchester City have been breaking records all over the place this season in their mission for Premier League success and David Silva has now bagged himself an amazing 25 wins on the bounce in all competitions.

The record for consecutive wins for an England-based player was previously held by former Manchester United player and now England Women's manager Phil Neville. He recorded 20 successive wins, but Silva is well beyond that now.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

Since the unbeaten record began against AFC Bournemouth in August, Silva has missed 12 games due to minor injuries and the premature birth of his son Mateo.

The stats from those games prove how crucial the magical Spaniard is to City, as Pep Guardiola's side won just six of them in 90 mins, while penalties were needed to claim victories on two occasions. They also drew two and lost two of the other four.

With the likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Sergio Aguero constantly claiming the headlines for the Premier League leaders, many forget how important David Silva actually is.

GEOFF CADDICK/GettyImages

Since joining the club in 2010, Silva has played 241 Premier League games, scoring 44 goals and registering 72 assists. These are crazy numbers for a player who some don't see as that important to the City side.

Silva is no doubt a Manchester City legend and is worthy of holding an admittedly impressive record. How long will the Spaniard's winning run continue for?