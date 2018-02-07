Antonio Conte's Agent Believes Inter Milan Star Mauro Icardi Will Leave San Siro This Summer

By 90Min
February 07, 2018

Federico Pastorello, the agent of Chelsea manager Antonio Conte, believes that Inter Milan striker Mauro Icardi will leave Inter Milan at the end of this season. 

Icardi's future at the San Siro has been under intense speculation in recent weeks, as the Argentine is repeatedly linked with a move to Real Madrid

In an interview with Tuttosport (via Calciomercatio), Pastorello is under the impression the the Nerazzurri captain will indeed leave Inter at the end of this current campaign, although signing Icardi won't come cheap.

He said: "The most expensive transfer of the summer will involve Icardi."

Icardi has been in impressive form for Luciano Spalletti's side this season, scoring 18 goals in 22 Serie A games this season, with SS Lazio's Ciro Immobile the only man to score more than him in the league this season. 

ALBERTO PIZZOLI/GettyImages

Icardi wasn't the only future that Pastorello commented on in his interview, as he discussed the likelihood of Emre Can leaving Premier League side Liverpool to join Juventus this summer.

He said: "Can is a top player, Juventus have the power to attract these kinds of players, Marotta and Paratici are really good in doing these things."

Pastorello also gave his opinion on and Arsenal potentially lining up Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri and Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri to replace Arsene Wenger at the Emirates Stadium. 

He stated: "Sarri? I know Arsenal want him. Allegri? It's hard for him to find something better than Juventus. But I know from experience that the best negotiations are carried out secretly."

