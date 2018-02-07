Arsenal Set to Reward Academy Graduate Ainsley Maitland-Niles With Contract Extension

By 90Min
February 07, 2018

Arsenal are set to reward academy graduate Ainsley Maitland-Niles with a contract extension following an impressive breakthrough season. 

According to ESPN, the England U21 international still has 18 months left to run on his current deal at the Emirates, although the North London side are keen to tie Maitland-Niles to a new long-term deal.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

Maitland-Niles broke into the first team picture after making his full Premier League debut against West Ham in mid-December, going on to make nine league appearances this season. 

The 20-year-old has put in some impressive performances this season despite playing in the unfamiliar role of left wing back due to injuries to the likes of Nacho Monreal and Sead Kolasinac. 

(You may also be interested in Arsenal Legend Ian Wright Still Not Convinced That the Gunners Can Finish in the Premier League's Top Four)

Maitland-Niles has also played in every minute of Arsenal's Europa League campaign this season, finishing top over their group in the process. 

Arsene Wenger is reportedly a huge fan of the U20 World Cup winner, who has been at the club since the age of nine, and will hope Maitland-Niles can be integral to Arsenal's future success.

Maitland-Niles and Arsenal have a number of key games to prepare for in the coming weeks, starting with a North London derby this Saturday, before their UEFA Europa League last 32 tie against Ostersund on consecutive Thursday's. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters