Arsenal Set to Reward Academy Graduate Ainsley Maitland-Niles With Contract Extension

Arsenal are set to reward academy graduate Ainsley Maitland-Niles with a contract extension following an impressive breakthrough season.

According to ESPN, the England U21 international still has 18 months left to run on his current deal at the Emirates, although the North London side are keen to tie Maitland-Niles to a new long-term deal.

Maitland-Niles broke into the first team picture after making his full Premier League debut against West Ham in mid-December, going on to make nine league appearances this season.

The 20-year-old has put in some impressive performances this season despite playing in the unfamiliar role of left wing back due to injuries to the likes of Nacho Monreal and Sead Kolasinac.

Maitland-Niles has also played in every minute of Arsenal's Europa League campaign this season, finishing top over their group in the process.

Arsene Wenger is reportedly a huge fan of the U20 World Cup winner, who has been at the club since the age of nine, and will hope Maitland-Niles can be integral to Arsenal's future success.

Maitland-Niles and Arsenal have a number of key games to prepare for in the coming weeks, starting with a North London derby this Saturday, before their UEFA Europa League last 32 tie against Ostersund on consecutive Thursday's.