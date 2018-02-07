Chelsea to Ban Supporters Found to Have Used Anti-Semitic Language in Watford Defeat

By 90Min
February 07, 2018

Chelsea will ban fans found to have used anti-Semitic language during Monday night's 4-1 defeat against WatfordBBC Sport have reported.

A report on a Jewish website claimed that one supporter was left "disgusted" by the chants, and complained to stewards at Vicarage Road.

He was moved to the family enclosure "for his own safety" after taking pictures of the alleged perpetrators.

Chelsea have since released a statement which condemned any behaviour which "shames the club".

"Anti-Semitism has no place in our club, football or wider society," it read. "Anyone found guilty of anti-Semitic language or behaviour will face action from the club, including bans, and will be asked to attend equality education courses.


"We welcome the fact that Chelsea fans have reported this behaviour, which shames our club.

"We ask all fans who share our vision for a game open to all to report any kind of discrimination they witness or experience.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

"We will be working closely with the police and Watford to identify those responsible and will take the appropriate action."

The club have now launched an investigation into the incident along with Watford and the police.

Chelsea last week began a 'Say No to Anti-Semitism' campaign as part of the Building Bridges initiative.

Club owner Roman Abramovich was joined by high-profile individuals from across the Jewish community and by antisemitism campaigners at a gathering before last week's match against Bournemouth.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters