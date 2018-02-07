On-loan Chelsea defender Matt Miazga literally took matters into his own hands recently when battling it out in the Eredivisie while on loan with Dutch outfit Vitesse.

The promising American center back, who signed for the Blues in 2016 from New York Red Bulls, must've taken inspiration from YouTube highlights of England's legendary midfielder Paul Gascoigne, with the Daily Mirror reporting that he was fined by the club after grabbing the groin of an opposition player, Denzel Dumfries.

Clearly an antagonist and keen to make the headlines, Dumfries then followed by getting club teammate Tim Matavz sent off with an elbow, resulting in both players receiving a fine by the Dutch football association (KNVB).

Also taking matters into their own hands, both players were disciplined by the club to ensure no further 'inappropriate behavior' took place. In his second spell at Vitesse, Miazga will be looking to get back on good terms quick with his current club to prevent a bad reputation with Chelsea.

Speaking about the wrongdoing, Vitesse director Marc van Hintum insisted swift action was taken to get both players in line and following their standards of fair play at the club.

"First of all, we regret the commotion that has arisen," said Van Hintum. "We have fined both Tim and Matt directly after the events because they do not fit the behavior shown within the fair play concept of the club."

After the 1-1 draw with Heerenveen in January, Matavz was slapped with a four-match ban while Miazga will be sure to grab another opportunity with both hands if he wishes to get back into the first team.