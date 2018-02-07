David Moyes Lines Up Former Manchester United Defender for West Ham Move

By 90Min
February 07, 2018

David Moyes could be set for a reunion with one member of the squad he managed during his time at Manchester United, after reports emerged linking West Ham with a move for Patrice Evra.

The French left-back has been without a club since he was sacked by Ligue 1 side Olympique Marseille for kicking a fan of the club ahead of their Europa League match with Vitoria Guimaraes in November.

According to Twitter source ExWHUemployee, a deal for Evra could be confirmed soon on a free transfer. 

Since the Frenchman is a free agent the deal does not need to be completed within the transfer window, while the nine-month ban issued to him by UEFA for kicking out at the fan does not apply to domestic competitions.

Evra made 379 appearances and scored 10 goals in all competitions during nine seasons at Manchester United, which included 42 appearances under Moyes during the 2013/14 season, Evra's last at Old Trafford.

If Evra was to join West Ham, it would put him alongside former cross-city rival Pablo Zabaleta in the West Ham defence, after Zabaleta, who has featured in every Premier League game this season, joined the Hammers from Manchester City in the summer.

The Frenchman's sacking from Marseille was not his first from a side: he was also sent home from his country's World Cup squad when France were knocked out at the Group Stages of the tournament in South Africa in 2010.

