David Wagner Keen to See Huddersfield Take FA Cup Form into Premier League After Replay Win

By 90Min
February 07, 2018

Huddersfield Town booked their place in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Tuesday night with a 4-1 extra-time win over Championship side Birmingham City, but manager David Wagner is keen for the Terriers to reproduce their cup results in the Premier League as well.

Huddersfield will look forward to a home clash with Manchester United later this month. More important, however, is their top flight status, which is now in danger after five straight losses have pushed them into the dreaded relegation zone.

Mark Thompson/GettyImages

The teams only wins of any kind since 16th December have come in the FA Cup. As such, Wagner is keen for cup confidence to end the win-less league run.

"We are delighted to be in the next round and to play Manchester United at home. First and foremost we are happy to have won as it is a win we required to build up the momentum for the Premier League," he is quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

"Fitness-wise we are at top level and it lifts the confidence playing in the Premier League. This is why our next home game against Bournemouth is so vital and why we have to make it an extraordinary match," the German-American added.

As far as the performance itself was concerned, Wagner was happy with the effort, although he felt his team could have been clinical at times, particularly in the first half.

"We were not clinical enough in the opening 45 minutes. We could easily have doubled the score. The longer the game went on, we were able to create opportunities and score goals," he said.

As attention now turns to Bournemouth's visit to the John Smith's Stadium on Saturday, only three points separate Huddersfield in 19th place from West Ham in 12th, showing just how vital every game is between now and the end of the season.

