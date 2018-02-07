Dennis Wise Rips Into Chelsea Defender David Luiz by Claiming 'Troy Deeney Bullied Him Throughout'

By 90Min
February 07, 2018

Dennis Wise has heavily criticised Chelsea centre-back David Luiz saying that he was 'bullied' throughout Monday's defeat to Watford.

Chelsea suffered their second loss by three goals in a row - losing 4-1 to a Watford side who  have not been in top form of late. 

The Blues had to play 60 minutes with just 10 men after Tiemoue Bakayoko was shown two yellow cards in quick succession, but no one expected the result that followed. 

Michael Regan/GettyImages

After Watford took a first half lead through Deeney himself, Eden Hazard scored a fine goal to level things up ten minutes from time.

Many expected Chelsea to turn the game around from here but the collapse of the reigning Premier League champions was remarkable. 

Three late goals from Gerard Deulofeu, Daryl Janmaat and Roberto Pereyra saw Chelsea embarrassed once more, and Wise was quick to point criticism to one player in particular. 

As reported in the Metro, Wise spoke to Sky Sports, saying: ''The main problem is the players. The performances have been very poor. The result on Monday was awful – Kante and Hazard were the only players that could take anything positive from it. 


''Troy Deeney bullied David Luiz throughout the game and he found it very difficult. There were so many errors. Bakayoko was so poor in the first 30 minutes.''


All is not well at Chelsea right now and rumours are once again circling that Conte's departure is imminent, with Luis Enrique reportedly being lined up as a replacement.

