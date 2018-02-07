EA SPORTS Release 6-Man January Premier League Player of the Month Shortlist

The shortlist for the Premier League Player of the Month (POTM) for January has been released by EA SPORTS, with able to decide the winner by voting on EA SPORTS FIFA’s official website.





Manchester City continue to lead the way in the 2017/18 title race and both Sergio Aguero and Kevin De Bruyne have been recognised for their performances in January.

Data courtesy of EA SPORTS can reveal that Aguero was the Premier League's top scorer in January after finding the net five times in five games during the month, with the Argentine scoring 31% of his shots and creating seven other chances.

De Bruyne, meanwhile, created 11 chances in January and was ranked first in shooting accuracy (53%) among all Premier League midfielders who attempted at least 10 shots.

Tottenham all have two players on the January POTM shortlist - Jan Vertonghen and Christian Eriksen. The Belgian defender helped Spurs keep three clean sheets during the month, while the Danish play-maker created an incredible 14 scoring chances, a league high.

Chelsea's Eden Hazard is also nominated for the award after a month which saw him score three times and complete 30 successful dribbles, more than any other player.

Bournemouth front-man Callum Wilson joins them, netting three January goals from just eight shot and registering a further two assists, meaning only Aguero was involved in more goals. Wilson's three goals came from just eight shots, though, giving him a conversion rate of 38%.

