Ex-Liverpool Star El Hadji Diouf Announces Outlandish New Career Path After Retirement From the Game

By 90Min
February 07, 2018

Former Liverpool man El Hadji Diouf is considering turning to politics after his retirement, with a particular eye on becoming the President of Senegal.

The 36-year-old wants to follow in the footsteps of former AC Milan player George Weah, who earlier this year became the president of Liberia.

Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

Speaking to FourFourTwo, Diouf said: "I am looking after myself and my family.

"For many years I used to think about football but I have a new career and it is a political career.

"I have taken the decision to do politics because I have people waiting for me to change things in my country and I'm ready to do that because I want to be the soldier of the youngsters.

"My future is defined. In the next two years I'll be joining politics, because I know from that point I can change a lot in football.

"I have a lot of passion for politics, and I have people in Senegal who are mentoring me. That is the future for me, because a lot of Senegalese people are able to listen to me.

"I took high-level coaching courses, but decided not to continue since I have better plans for things I want to do."

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Having once been described as a ‘sewer rat’ by former manager Neil Warnock, a career in politics would definitely be a bolt from the blue for the former Premier League star.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters