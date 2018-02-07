Football Pundit Believes Antonio Conte 'Did Not Push' for Olivier Giroud Signing

Towards the end of the January transfer window, Chelsea was like a hive of transfer activity linked with numerous target men in their search for a new striker.

However football pundit and former Liverpool defender, Steve Nicol, believes the eventual capture of Olivier Giroud was not one that was desired by the Chelsea boss.

The club's failure to land Roma's Edin Dzeko and continued speculation in moves for Andy Carroll, Fernando Llorente and even Peter Crouch dwindled through the month.

Eventually, it came down to deadline day where the entangled transfer web finally unravelled; Giroud was signed for £18m, Michy Batshuayi loaned to Borussia Dortmund, which sanctioned the move for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to the Emirates stadium.





Speaking to ESPN (reported via the Daily Star) Nicol said: ''One hundred per cent, there is no way that Conte pushed to get Giroud.

Olivier Giroud's last 3 results in the Premier League:



Swansea 3-1 Arsenal ❌

Chelsea 0-3 Bournemouth ❌

Watford 4-1 Chelsea ❌



Not the greatest week. pic.twitter.com/cQETjmbFm8 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) February 5, 2018

''As a coach, or as a manager, when you've pushed to get a player in, he’s your first guy on your team sheet, he’s not sitting on your bench.''

Giroud made his Blues debut, coming off the bench in Chelsea's 4-1 disintegration against Watford on Monday night. The fact that Conte decided to leave the French international out of the starting XI compounds Nicol's comments, although the Chelsea boss insisted after the game the striker was not fit enough to start.

Although Conte has looked a disgruntled figure on the touchline of late and a shadow of the enigmatic character of last season, Giroud remains a very good acquisition. The striker will certainly aspire to try and put a smile back on the Italian's face and the club's supporters as Chelsea battle on a number of fronts to capture some silverware.