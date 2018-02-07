Frank De Boer Backs 'Interesting' Liverpool Transfer as Reds Scout Sought-After Winger

By 90Min
February 07, 2018

Former Inter Milan and Crystal Palace manager Frank de Boer believes that Netherlands winger Quincy Promes would find it difficult to reject a move to Liverpool after attracting interest from officials at Anfield.

However, De Boer also offered a word of warning to the Dutch international by claiming that it would be a hard task for the former Ajax youth star to overtake Sadio Mané or Mohamed Salah in the Liverpool pecking order.

Epsilon/GettyImages

"For me, if Liverpool really wants to buy Promes, then I think they’ll looking for a cover in the wing positions," de Boer said, as quoted by Sport Witness. "He might have to wait his chance.

"But Liverpool is still a very interesting option, many players couldn’t reject clubs like Liverpool."

It was understood that Southampton were looking to sign Promes during the recent January transfer window. However, despite both parties being eager to see a deal get over the line, Spartak Moscow wouldn't allow their star player to leave the club.

The 26-year-old has been one of the stand out players in the Russian top flight after securing a move to Spartak Moscow in 2014 and his performances at the Otkrytiye Arena have earned him over 20 appearances for the Dutch national team.

