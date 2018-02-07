French Giants PSG Reportedly Take the Lead in Pursuit of Wantaway Juventus Star Alex Sandro

Reports in Italy are currently suggesting that Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain are in the lead to sign struggling Juventus full-back Alex Sandro this summer, with Premier League interest seeming to die off following on from the January transfer window.

Sandro has spent the season so far under performing. A player who has consistently been going from strength to strength in recent years, and building his name as one of the best left-backs playing in Europe, seems to have been in decline since last summer - when Juventus turned down an approach from Chelsea.

But now, with both Chelsea and Manchester United looking to have given up in their pursuit of Sandro (the latter never having lodged a formal bid for his services), Calcio Mercato claims that PSG have taken the lead in the race to sign the 27-year-old.

According to the report, the Parisians are the only team willing to match Juventus' asking price; the fee said to be higher than €50m.

Gabriele Maltinti/GettyImages

Sandro's current deal earns him €2.5m per year, and runs until 2020; Juventus are yet to offer him a new contract due to his sub-par performances, and the player has previously been reported to have fallen out with the staff at the Allianz Stadium.





While Antonio Conte was said to be interested in making Sandro one of their marquee signings this year, the Blues' landing of Roma's Emerson Palmieri seems to have put that idea to bed, whereas United have only been linked with the want away Juve man tentatively.