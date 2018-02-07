Ilkay Gundogan Believes Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's Move to Arsenal Could Damage Borussia Dortmund

By 90Min
February 07, 2018

Manchester City and Germany midfielder Ilkay Gundogan believes that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's move to Premier League side Arsenal on transfer deadline day could damage Borussia Dortmund.

The Gabon international finally swapped the Westfalonstadion for the Emirates for a fee believed to be in the region of £60m, with the 28-year-old capping his debut for the Gunners at the weekend with a goal in their comprehensive 4-1 win against Everton.

Speaking to Sport Bild however, Gundogan thinks the way his former Dortmund teammate forced a move away is something he personally couldn't do.

Mika Volkmann/GettyImages

He said: "I don't know if I could have done it like Auba did. At that time I was also criticised for my open change intentions at BVB. 

"The reaction of the fans I understood a bit. But I only wanted to be honest and always gave everything for the club."

Gudogan himself is no stranger to a departure from Dortmund, moving to runaway league leaders Manchester City for a fee of £27m, following the recent tradition of big-name players leaving the club for pastures new.

(You may also be interested in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Reveals the Role Henrikh Mkhitaryan Played in His Choice to Join Arsenal)

The likes of Mario Gotze, Robert Lewandowski, Mats Hummels and now Aubameyang have all left in recent seasons, usually to join fellow Bundesliga side Bayern Munich.

Now that the Aubameyang situation has been resolved, Gundogan now hopes that his former club can turn the corner and find their explosive, dynamic form that has alluded them since the start of the season.

He said: "Both parties live with the solution taken, although Dortmund loses a very, very good player.

"I very much hope that now peace is restored. Because you need to be successful in the Bundesliga. All the bickering was certainly not conducive for the performance of the team.

"I keep my fingers crossed for BVB that the club qualify for the Champions League. It would be nice if I see the boys there again next season."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters