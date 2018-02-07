Jason Puncheon Thanks Crystal Palace Fans for Their Support as Midfielder Provides Injury Update

Crystal Palace skipper Jason Puncheon has thanked the Eagles fans for their support as he offers an insight into his recovery from a long-term knee injury.

The 31-year-old midfielder went off injured in a New Year’s Eve clash with Manchester City after he collided with Kevin de Bruyne, which subsequently resulted in Puncheon suffering a cruciate ligament injury.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

The former Southampton player only made 10 appearances in the Premier League this term before suffering his injury and manager Roy Hodgson announced that Puncheon would play no further part in the 2017–18 season.

Writing in his programme notes for the Eagles upcoming game with fellow relegation battlers Newcastle, Puncheon provided an update on his injury, while thanking fans for their support.



He said: "I'd like to thank you for all the good wishes I have been receiving from so many of you regarding my injury.

OUR CURRENT INJURY PROBLEMS:



❌ Sako - Ankle Injury

❌ Schlupp - Foot Injury

❌ Kelly - Hamstring Injury

❌ Speroni - Knee Injury

❌ Zaha - Knee Injury

❌ Loftus-Cheek - Ankle Injury

❌ Dann - Knee Injury

❌ Puncheon - Knee Injury

❌ Wickham - Knee Injury#CPFC #CPFCFamily pic.twitter.com/hgYNEcSegQ — PalaceEagles.com (@PalaceEaglescom) February 7, 2018

"I am pleased to say that I am now off crutches and I have about six weeks left in the brace, but after that I look forward to stepping up my rehab with the medical team, do my work in the gym and keep striving towards the day when I will be ready to head back out on the training pitch."

The Palace skipper joined the Eagles in 2014 from Southampton, and has gone on to make 128 appearances for the club and scored 12 goals.

The Croyden-born player was recently charged with possession of an offensive weapon and common assault. The charge of possessing an offensive weapon was withdrawn and he was bailed to appear again in court on 4 June.