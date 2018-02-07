Jupp Heynckes Gives Positive Update on Key Injured Pair as Champions League Return Looms

Bayern Munich's progression in the DFB-Pokal this week was not without consequence.

The German champions defeated Paderborn 6-0 in the quarter-final of the tournament on Tuesday, but lost Thomas Muller during the match, with the forward suffering a bruised thigh.

Stuart Franklin/GettyImages

Muller had to be replaced by summer signing Corentin Tolisso after 32 minutes, leaving the Bavarians sweating. But Bayern manager Jupp Heynckes has since confirmed that there's no reason for heightened worry as the player should be available for selection in a few days.

"Muller has a bruised thigh so we'll have to see how the injury develops over the next few days," he said, via Goal. "He could have carried on, but was restricted and unable to give his maximum."

Stuart Franklin/GettyImages

Given the scoreline, Muller's departure had little effect on Bayern. And Heynckes praised his team in the wake of the victory, noting the challenges they had to face to emerge as winners.

"Of course, everyone is delighted that we have qualified for the next round," he added. "We dealt with the difficult surface very well, scored wonderful goals and deserved the win."

Training | Thiago Alcantara completed the full team session for the first time after recovering from his injury - His comeback is very close. pic.twitter.com/QDQnsNVFCk — Bayern mania (@Bayern_mania) February 7, 2018

Meanwhile, Thiago Alcantara could be returning to the lineup pretty soon. The Spanish midfielder has been out since November after suffering a muscular injury, but he's now back in training.

We need to wait and see over the next two, three weeks with Thiago," Heynckes told reporters last week. "It is looking good.

"He has worked phenomenally until now and can already take part in the beginning of [training] sessions. [But] one thing is clear, he will not return too early."