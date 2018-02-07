Leicester City Flop Scores Brace for New Club on Impressive Debut Showing

Leicester City flop Ahmed Musa has been doing his utmost best to drive his stock up since leaving the King Power Stadium.

The Nigeria international returned to CSKA Moscow on loan last month after failing to hit the heights at Leicester and is doing quite well in familiar surroundings, having bagged a brace against Spanish side Elche in a club friendly on Tuesday.

Ahmed Musa scores brace again for CSKA https://t.co/zW6dJao9zL pic.twitter.com/othxK1arE5 — TODAY (@todayng) February 7, 2018

The Russian outfit won the match with a 3-0 scoreline, thanks to Musa's efforts and the 25-year-old will be hoping to keep his red-hot form up in a bid to impress his parent club.

Musa registered a goal in his first game back for CSKA, and he now has three strikes to his name since returning to the club he left in 2016.

Guess who scored on his second debut for CSKA Moscow? Ahmed Musa. Legend pic.twitter.com/VZ8A8HZVoG — Football Naija (@Football_Naija) February 3, 2018

The speedy attacker should also be representing his country at the upcoming World Cup tournament, which will be held in Russia. And towards the end of last month, he spoke on his ambitions as it relates to the competition.

“We’re delighted to be making the trip to Russia. We were in a tough group with Algeria, Cameroon, and Zambia," he told FIFA (H/T Goal). "It wasn’t easy to finish first, but we’re delighted to have reached our objective.

“We need to set our sights high. Nigeria want to do more than just get past the group phase. We want to make the quarter-finals and even the semis. Why not?

“It doesn’t matter who we come up against; we’ll be giving it our best shot at the World Cup. We’ll be trying our hardest in every match, no matter the opposition.”