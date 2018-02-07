Leicester City rejected the chance to acquire aging Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure during the table toppers' negotiations to bring Riyad Mahrez to the Etihad.

The Cityzens famously failed to match the Foxes' steep evaluation of the Algerian playmaker, and it is now understood Pep Guardiola's side even attempted to secure the 26 year old's services by offering up Yaya Toure, as well as the now Everton loanee Eliaquim Mangala as part of the deal.

It had been previously revealed that the young English winger Patrick Roberts, currently on loan at Celtic, was included in as part of City's £65m bid for Mahrez.

However, according to France Football, both Toure and Mangala had also been used as potential makeweights, with Leicester purportedly willing to listen to cash-plus-player(s) deals in order to make up their proposed £95m valuation (although the publication also claim it was in fact around £10m less than that).

Evidently, the ostracized due were not what Leicester were looking for. While Mangala, as mentioned, was eventually sent to Merseyside, the Ivorian veteran remains on City's books until at least the summer.

Meanwhile, ever since his desire for a move to the champions elect was rebuffed by his club, Mahrez has failed to turn up to any of the subsequent training sessions, and is so far refusing to play.

In lieu of this escalating situation, the PFA have apparently offered to mediate over the proceedings until a solution can be reached between Leicester and the player.

The PFA Player of the Year from 2015/16 is ironically set to miss the chance to impress his suitors, with his protests expected to continue through this weekend, in spite of his side's clash with Manchester City.