Liverpool Fan Dedicates Fifty-Tweet Thread to Dejan Lovren Mistakes

By 90Min
February 07, 2018

A Liverpool fan hit the fiftieth milestone in a tweet thread dedicated to Dejan Lovren's errors since his arrival to Merseyside.

Lovren was part of the initial bunch to join from Southampton in 2014 and the overwhelming consensus is he has not lived up to his (then) hefty price-tag.

Centre-backs have long troubled Liverpool, with Daniel Agger and Jamie Carragher the last of a reliable duo in the back-line.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

With neither the Croatian international nor ex-Schalker Joel Matip seriously impressing, the Reds boldly signed Virgil van Dijk - also from the Saints - for a world-record fee for a defender.

Of course, Liverpool have still been linked with reinforcements, but may have been dealt a blow in the pursuit of Stefan de Vrij, who looks set to extend with Lazio.

In the crazy, dramatic match at Anfield at the weekend, Lovren was partially at fault for Spurs' first penalty.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Harry Kane appeared offside, but a mishit by Lovren seemingly played him on, before Loris Karius was controversially adjudged to have made contact with the English striker, who then saw his spot-kick saved.

Lovren has shown glimpses of solidity this season, but his downfall is always immutable and one Liverpool fan in particular has had enough.

Aptly named Twitter user 'Rational Supporter' has undertaken a massive project to showcase the centre-half's blunders - and there are quite a few - with its inception in September of yesteryear.

Obviously, not all can be reasonably shown, but here are some of the best parts of the zeal.

Would give you nightmares.

And the latest.

