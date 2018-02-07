Liverpool Fan Dedicates Fifty-Tweet Thread to Dejan Lovren Mistakes

A Liverpool fan hit the fiftieth milestone in a tweet thread dedicated to Dejan Lovren's errors since his arrival to Merseyside.

Lovren was part of the initial bunch to join from Southampton in 2014 and the overwhelming consensus is he has not lived up to his (then) hefty price-tag.

Centre-backs have long troubled Liverpool, with Daniel Agger and Jamie Carragher the last of a reliable duo in the back-line.

With neither the Croatian international nor ex-Schalker Joel Matip seriously impressing, the Reds boldly signed Virgil van Dijk - also from the Saints - for a world-record fee for a defender.

Of course, Liverpool have still been linked with reinforcements, but may have been dealt a blow in the pursuit of Stefan de Vrij, who looks set to extend with Lazio.

In the crazy, dramatic match at Anfield at the weekend, Lovren was partially at fault for Spurs' first penalty.

Harry Kane appeared offside, but a mishit by Lovren seemingly played him on, before Loris Karius was controversially adjudged to have made contact with the English striker, who then saw his spot-kick saved.

Lovren has shown glimpses of solidity this season, but his downfall is always immutable and one Liverpool fan in particular has had enough.

Aptly named Twitter user 'Rational Supporter' has undertaken a massive project to showcase the centre-half's blunders - and there are quite a few - with its inception in September of yesteryear.

Lovren - Andmoreagain:



A chronological thread of Dejan Lovren's errors over 3 years reads even more worryingly than you might think..

1/ — Rational Supporter (@Anfieldlnsider) September 14, 2017

Obviously, not all can be reasonably shown, but here are some of the best parts of the zeal.

13/

We are still in 2014 here:https://t.co/dBfwbg4C9n — Rational Supporter (@Anfieldlnsider) September 14, 2017

25/ An insight into Lovren's own perception of this situation.https://t.co/yHTz76iRRc — Rational Supporter (@Anfieldlnsider) September 14, 2017

Would give you nightmares.

38/ Now we arrive at the Sevilla goal. Fitting, as it's a goal that is frankly impossible to blame anybody else forhttps://t.co/gj2gBij33I — Rational Supporter (@Anfieldlnsider) September 14, 2017

48/ Spurs away. In fairness, this did make me laugh. pic.twitter.com/gZeAIGx8wy — Rational Supporter (@Anfieldlnsider) October 23, 2017

And the latest.