Liverpool Fans Absolutely Loved Dejan Lovren's Instagram Post Regarding Dele Alli

By 90Min
February 07, 2018

Dejan Lovren's Instagram post regarding Dele Alli on Tuesday sparked a good deal of appreciation from Liverpool fans.

The update came days after the Reds and Spurs played out a rollercoaster match at Anfield, rife with goals, action and, above all, controversy. 

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Unsurprisingly in a Premier League fixture, the refereeing was at the heart of the trouble. Jon Moss awarded Spurs two penalties in the match.

Loris Karius was adjudged to have made contact with Harry Kane, before saving his spot-kick, but Virgil van Dijk's alleged foul on Erik Lamela gave the English striker an opportunity to atone for his miss.


Kane stepped up again and fired in his 100th Premier League goal to salvage a point for Spurs at the death, just minutes after Mohamed Salah looked to have won it with a Messi-esque finish.


The Egyptian's dazzling goal meant he broke another record, set by Alan Shearer

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

While Kane was widely rumoured to have dived for the first penalty - or rather went down very softly - there can be little doubt for his teammate.

Dele Alli was booked soon after the hour mark for a blatant dive in the Liverpool box, which caught the attention of Dejan Lovren soon after.

But the Croatian was not done there: Lovren then posted his feelings on social media with an image of him and Andrew Robertson rebuking the midfielder for his antics.

Robo I will tell him...✋🏼

A post shared by Dejan Lovren (@dejanlovren06) on

Supporters of the Merseyside club, of course, enjoyed the post immensely...

