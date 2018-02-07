Liverpool Fans Urge Club to Move for Watford Midfielder After Dominant Performance in Chelsea Win

By 90Min
February 07, 2018

While much of the talk in the aftermath of  Watford's 4-1 thrashing of defending Premier League champions Chelsea has been dominated by speculation over the future of Blues boss Antonio Conte, the performances of certain members of Watford's victorious side haven't gone unnoticed.

One such man was midfield enforced Abdoulaye Doucoure, who was a dominant presence in the centre of the park, and was perhaps unfortunate not to add to his collection of spectacular goals this season, making a lung-busting run through the Chelsea half before seeing his effort saved from the edge of the area.

The French midfielder's performance was so impressive, that a number of Liverpool fans took to Twitter in an attempt to convince the Anfield hierarchy to bring Doucoure to Merseyside, with some even suggesting that he could be used to partner Naby Keita, who is due to arrive from German side RB Leipzig at the start of the summer transfer window.

