Liverpool Set to Battle Paris Saint-Germain for Signature of Barcelona Youngster

Liverpool are set to go head-to-head with French giants Paris Saint-Germain for the signature of Barcelona academy player Juan Miranda.

The Spanish left-back recently impressed in the Under-17 World Cup where Spain were beaten 5-2 in the final by England, and this has sparked interest in the youngster's signature.

It has previously been reported that Liverpool had held meetings regarding Miranda and his Abel Ruiz, team-mate at La Masia. The Merseyside club were hoping to tempt the two away from Barcelona before other club's became interested.

However, Mundo Deportivo report that European big spenders Paris Saint-Germain are also interested in Miranda. The 18-year-old will want to be at a club where he will have the best chance of developing and his current club Barcelona have a good track record for nurturing young talent.

A move may tempt the full-back if he is assured of some first team opportunities elsewhere, and it will be interesting to see if Barcelona are able to keep hold of one of their most promising young players.