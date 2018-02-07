Lothar Matthäus Wants Germany Coach Joachim Löw as Next FC Bayern München Manager

Football pundit and former player Lothar Matthäus wants Joachim Löw to become the next manager of FC Bayern München, should Jupp Heynckes leave as planned.





Heynckes came out of retirement for his third full-time stint with the German champions in early October, taking over from Carlo Ancelotti.

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

The 72-year-old won the treble with Bayern - the first and only German club to do so - and has led the club to an unsurmountable lead at the summit.





Already, there is speculation die Roten wish to keep 'Osram' on for longer, but Heynckes has seemingly shut down such rumours in recent press conferences.





Niko Kovač has also been linked with the job, with the former Bayern player enjoying an excellent spell with Eintracht Frankfurt.

Lennart Preiss/GettyImages

However, Matthäus - who also played for the Bavarians - would like to see the Germany national team manager succeed in the lineage of head coaches.





Speaking on Sky Deutschland, Matthäus said: "Joachim Löw after the 2018 World Cup would be the ideal solution for FC Bayern - but I do not think he will do it, but even so, if Jupp [Heynckes] does not stay, I would be happy the most about Löw."





Löw has been one of the names swirling round the Allianz Arena to take over the hot seat, having managed Germany for over twelve years.

In 2014, Germany won their fourth World Cup and the 58-year-old has frequently worked with many Bayern players.