Manchester United's Ander Herrera Among Players Set for Trial Over Match-Fixing Allegations

By 90Min
February 07, 2018

Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera is set to be called as a witness in trial for alleged match-fixing in his native Spain relating to a game in 2011, according to the Daily Mail

The game in question was for Herrera's former club Real Zaragoza, who secured a 2-1 over Levante on the final day of the 2010/11 La Liga season that saw them avoid relegation. 

The case is regarding a reported £848,450 reportedly paid to then-manager Javier Aguirre, former sporting president Antonio Prieto and nine of their players days ahead of the game against Levante. 

Prosecutors believe the money was then transferred to Levante players, based on the evidence of the scare use of their credit card or bank accounts, deeming it enough evidence to re-open a case that had been shelved last summer by then-judge, Isabel Rodriguez.

If the case does go to trial again, then Herrera will join 42 people involved in the trail in order to give evidence about the claim, which includes Atletico Madrid midfielder Gabi. 

Should anyone be found guilty of claims of match-fixing, they could receive a sentence of between six months to four years, although sentences of two years or less for first-time offenders usually end up being suspended. 

Herrera spoke about the possibility of match-fixing in 2014, stating: "I have never and never will have anything to do with the manipulation of the results of matches. If I am ever called to testify in a judicial hearing, I will be delighted to attend."

