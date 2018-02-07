Mo Salah Makes Surprise Revelation Over Liverpool Allegiance & Responds to 'King of the Kop' Talk

Mohamed Salah has provided a massive boost to Liverpool fans' hopes of him sticking around for the long haul - by claiming he's been a Reds fan all of his life.

In quotes that other football supporters will jokingly state are similar to those uttered by Robbie Keane upon his switch to Anfield, Salah told FourFourTwo magazine of his 'love' for Liverpool and revealed he had been a fan of theirs since he was a little boy.

The Egypt international has been in frightening form for Jurgen Klopp's men ever since he made a £34m transfer from Roma in the summer - netting an almighty 28 goals in just 34 appearances for his new team.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

It is form that has shocked plenty of football admirers, but not Salah himself it seems, and it would appear that his superb displays is down to his affection for the club he originally opted not to join over Chelsea way back in January 2014.

He said: “Ever since I was a kid, I had been a Liverpool fan – they were my favourite Premier League club. I've loved the club since I was young and knew this was a team I wanted to play for. I knew the history that this club has and, as soon as I got the chance, I had to make it happen.”

The departure of former Reds hero Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona last month has left a 'King of the Kop' void among Liverpool's home faithful - that is until they appointed Salah as Coutinho's successor.

Eden Hazard has never scored 20 goals in a season for Chelsea 🤔



Mo Salah has already scored 20 goals for Liverpool in the Premier League alone 😳 pic.twitter.com/uDvVFZ4A6q — EPL Bible (@EPLBible) February 4, 2018

The forward added that he was humbled by the new tag afforded to him, but admitted he would do all he could to repay their faith by helping to secure some much needed silverware for Klopp and his charges.

Salah added: “I don’t know if it’s up to me to say that, so maybe I’ll let the fans say that!

“I’m happy scoring goals for the club I supported as a kid – that’s all that matters. We want to push ourselves to win something. For us, for the fans and for the club. That is and always will be our target. A trophy.”