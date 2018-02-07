Mohamed Salah Reveals He Spoke to Former Boss Jose Mourinho After Man Utd Clash

By 90Min
February 07, 2018

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has revealed that he still has a ‘good relationship’ with Jose Mourinho, and has uncovered details of a conversation he had with him earlier in the season.

The Egyptian forward – who has been a revelation during the first six months of his Liverpool career, netting 21 Premier League goals this season – was signed by Mourinho for Chelsea in 2014.

His spell at Stamford Bridge was somewhat less successful, as he failed to establish himself at Chelsea, playing just 19 times in two years. Salah’s unsettled first campaign resulted in a loan move to Fiorentina before he returned to Serie A to play for Roma.

FBL-ENG-PR-CHELSEA-NEWCASTLE

He then went on to join the Giallorossi on a permanent deal before making a return to the Premier League and moving to Merseyside in a bid to show the world that he still had something to offer in England.

Mourinho may have been at the helm of Salah’s stop-start career in England, but the Liverpool forward has revealed that there is no bad blood between the two.

“We talked at Chelsea when I first came back from the loan spell at Fiorentina," Salah told FourFourTwo magazine (via the Mirror).

"We also spoke after the match against Manchester United this season and have a good relationship. We didn't talk much , but it was OK. Three years ago I didn't play much, but since day one back in England I wanted to show what I can do. I think I'm doing well."

⚽️

A post shared by Mohamed Salah (@mosalah22) on

The number 11 took his tally to 28 goals for the campaign with a brace against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday and has been breaking Liverpool's goals scoring records for fun.

The Egyptian has surpassed Fernando Torres and Daniel Sturridge to become the fastest Liverpool player to score 20 goals in the Premier League. He also became the first Liverpool

player since Ian Rush in 1986 to score 20 goals before Christmas.

