Napoli Could Face Legal Battle With Amin Younes Over Player's Unwillingness to Honour Agreement

Italian side Napoli are set for a potential legal battle with Ajax winger Amin Younes.

The player is said to have had a change of heart as it relates to moving to Italy and is unwilling to honour his pre-contract agreement with the Naples side.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

Younes, 24, signed a five-year deal with the Serie A leaders and is due to join them on July 1, but he no longer wants the move, and opted against making a switch in January, due to his grandfather's deteriorating condition.

The German international is now looking for a way out of his contract, according to Tuttosport (via Football Italia), and that could see matters exit the realms of football and get settled through legal affairs.

Napoli aren't believed to be keen on getting involved in a legal battle and it is understood that sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli will try to sell the player for €10m in July.

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

Recent reports, meanwhile, claim that the player was asked not to join Napoli by someone close to Germany manager Joachim Low.

“The player might be mad, but he’s signed a contract with Napoli," Italian journalist Raffaele Auriemma said during an interview with Radio Crc.

“I’m told that someone close to the Germany Coach, Low, advised him not to come to Napoli.

“In the contract, the player has with Ajax the renewal clause can no longer be exercised, Younes cannot play 70 per cent of the games this season. The lad could ask Napoli to terminate [the contract] but what’s most likely is for Napoli to sell him.”