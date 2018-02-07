Not Over Yet: Antonio Conte's Job Still Safe Despite Heavy Watford Defeat

Antonio Conte looked a broken man after seeing his team slump to yet another heavy defeat.

Having watched on helplessly as the Blues lost 3-0 to Bournemouth last weekend, the Italian was forced to contend a 4-1 loss to Watford on Monday.

There has been increased speculation over Conte's future at Stamford Bridge in the last 24 hours, with many tipping him to get the sack in the wake of the perceived crisis.

Yet according to ESPN , the former Italy boss is in 'no immediate danger' of losing his job and his position at the helm is still considered to be safe.

Things could change quite quickly, though, especially if Chelsea drop out of the top four. At the moment, a solitary point stands between them and fifth-placed Tottenham, which leaves both the club and their manager in a precarious position.

The Italian has since ordered his players to take three days off in a bid to help them recuperate, with their next match falling on the following Monday. Lack of squad depth and fixture congestion has left the players struggling to cope this season, and several of them have picked up injuries over the course.

Conte is hoping that the extra rest will benefit his squad members, many of whom are said to have downed their tools in an attempt to get him sacked.

But speaking to the media after Monday's game, he totally rubbished the notion.

“Do you think that a club can decide to sack a coach if there is not the support of the players?" he asked reporters. "I think only here, only here, you think this. You think that the players have this power? Yes? This is wrong. This is wrong. If this happens, okay.

“But, I repeat, in my life when I was a player, I was captain of Juventus and never, ever, did I speak about a coach with my club. And, if the club tried to ask me, this is not my problem."