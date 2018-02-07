West Ham have officially announced the signing of former Manchester United and Juventus left back Patrice Evra.

The Frenchman, who saw his Marseille contract terminated after kicking a fan in the face just before a Europa League fixture between the Ligue 1 side and Vitoria SC last November, has finally found a new club, joining the Hammers on a free until the end of the season.

"West Ham United are pleased to confirm the signing of the vastly-experienced Patrice Evra on a short-term contract," the club said in a statement on their official website.

After putting pen to paper, Evra claimed to be very happy with the development, also slipping his "I love this game" trademark in the mix.

“I’m really happy to be a Hammer, to be back in the Premier League and I love this game!” he said.

OFFICIEL : Patrice Evra signe à West Ham jusqu'à la fin de la saison ! pic.twitter.com/sEUhsdgoZu — Foot Mercato (@footmercato) February 7, 2018

“It’s amazing to be back and I am thankful to West Ham for giving me the opportunity to do my job.

"When I wake up and know I am going to work hard, to have fun with my teammates and give my best on the pitch, I want to say a massive thanks to West Ham, to the Chairman, to the manager to all my teammates, who have given me a nice welcome, my agent and my brother.

“I’m just happy to be here, it’s really simple. You don’t realise how lucky you are and just to wake up this morning and know I am going to train with my new teammates made me smile!”