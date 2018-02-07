PHOTO: 'Crazy' Colombian Second Division Team Release New Emoji Kits

A Colombian team have released new kits with an interesting feature - they are both covered with emojis.

Colombian second tier side Fortaleza CEIF have a reputation for being the 'craziest' club in Colombia, and are affectionately known by South American football fans as the 'Kings of Twitter'.

Their Twitter account regularly post funny memes and banter aimed at divisional and local rivals, including sending a message of congratulations to an away team's fans for their 'empty seat costumes'.

When they reached 100,000 followers on Twitter, they celebrated with a funny Mortal Kombat video of them 'destroying' other clubs with a smaller number of followers.

Somos el equipo joven, más grande de Colombia.



Les presentamos nuestra camiseta 2018.



¡ Bienvenidos al Futuro ! #LosReyesDelTwitter 😎 pic.twitter.com/NaL6AfMzLK — Fortaleza C.E.I.F (@FortalezaCEIF) February 7, 2018

The club's latest kit release is a publicity exercise, to attract the attention of their younger fan base and keep them engaged with the club. Although they are only in the second division, Fortaleza are passionate about being the most loved club in Colombia and the younger generation are a huge part of that.

"We wanted to have a uniform that would give [the young fans] something to talk about," Fortaleza's Head of Communications told local newspaper El Tiempo.

The new shirts have gone down well with the club's fans, several of whom responded on Twitter with heart-eyes emojis and many people asking if they can buy one and if shipping to other cities and countries would be offered.

Cuando eres el equipo más amado del país 😀 // Pero estás en la B 😢 pic.twitter.com/8c0dQnPCe9 — Fortaleza C.E.I.F (@FortalezaCEIF) December 19, 2017

The club's new home kit is white, the away kit is blue and the goalkeepers will wear a purple strip.