PHOTO: Veteran Full-Back Dani Alves Turns Goalkeeper for PSG After Kevin Trapp Dismissal

Veteran full-back Dani Alves donned the goalkeeper's shirt and gloves to face an injury time free-kick on Tuesday night, in Paris Saint-Germain's cup triumph over Sochaux.

The Parisians were already 4-1 up in the Coupe de France round of 16 clash when Kevin Trapp was harshly dismissed for fouling Thomas Robinet outside the box.



And with the usual skipper off, it was the 5ft 6ins Brazilian who volunteered to go between the sticks. Luckily for him, Alves wasn't called into any real action, as Florian Tardieu failed to get his free-kick over the wall.

Before Alves took the headlines, Angel Di Maria was the star of the show; netting a hat-trick against their second-tier rivals.

The Argentina international headed PSG - who were without Neymar - into the lead in the first minute at the Stade Bonal. But two-time Coupe de France winners Sochaux levelled through Florian Martin before the quarter hour mark.

A 5ft 6ins Dani Alves went in goal for PSG last night after Kevin Trapp was sent off in their 4-1 win at Sochaux.

The French giants were undeterred, though, and the prolific Edinson Cavani quickly restored the lead for Unai Emery's outfit 27 minutes in, dispatching a Layvin Kurzawa cross at the back post.

Di Maria topped off a professional performance with a second half brace in under four minutes, securing his first hat-trick since 2010.