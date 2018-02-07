The Champions League knockout stage is set to kick off and the U.S. Soccer presidential election is finally upon us, and the two events are at the center of this week's episode of Planet Fútbol TV.

Our guests this week are Copa90 host and former U.S. fullback Heath Pearce and The Evening Standard's Vaishali Bhardwaj, to discuss all things U.S. Soccer and Chelsea. Is Antonio Conte's job in jeopardy? Why did Mohamed Salah, who is starring for Liverpool, fail in his stint at Stamford Bridge? Across town, there's a huge clash this weekend between Tottenham and Arsenal. Which one will emerge victorious in the North London Derby?

We also look ahead to the Champions League, where the Real Madrid-PSG showdown headlines the last 16. Can Zinedine Zidane's side get it right and knock off Neymar & Co.? Or will it be the final blow to Real Madrid's lost season, while PSG continues its European ascent? And which favorites should be on high upset alert for the first knockout round?

Watch it all in the latest episode of Planet Fútbol TV above. You can watch all past episodes, which include guests such as Don Garber, Patrick Vieira, Roberto Martinez, Juan Carlos Osorio and Christian Pulisic, via Amazon Channels.