PSG Forward Kylian Mbappé Jumps to Cristiano Ronaldo's Rescue by Claiming He Is Not on the Decline

Paris Saint-Germain wonderkid Kylian Mbappé has laughed off suggestions that five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo is 'on the decline.'

Despite having scored 20 goals in 27 games for Real Madrid so far this season, there have been suggestions across the world of football media that Cristiano Ronaldo is no longer the player he was just a couple of years ago.

"Ronaldo is not on the decline," Mbappé said (via Goal) following PSG's 4-1 victory over Sochaux on Tuesday evening. "If he is on the decline, there are many more players on the decline then.

"He is a great player. But we hope he will remain quiet against us.

"We will prepare for the game by paying attention to all their strengths. And he is one of their strengths in the team."

Mbappé is also focused on his own team mates though, and says there is a key player in the PSG side who deserves to start against Ronaldo's Real Madrid.

"We all know very well how important Di Maria is to us," Mbappé said. "When he is like that, it's good for the whole team and it allows us to win a few games in a row.

"Yes, he deserves to start against Real Madrid, but I'm not the coach.

"But he does some beautiful things. It's great for everyone."

Real Madrid host PSG on 14th February, in the Champions League round of 16. The return leg is scheduled for 6th March.

Madrid will be without defender Dani Carvajal for the first leg, after he was issued with a two-match suspension by UEFA for picking up too many yellow cards in the competition.