Rafa Benitez Urges Keep Chelsea Loanee Kenedy to Remain Grounded Amid Hype

Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez has paid caution to loan signing Kenedy after hitting the ground running at his new club.

The Brazilian ventured up north from London to seek regular game time, after making just five appearances for the Chelsea first-team this season.

Kenedy played his first minutes of Premier League action this campaign and has started in both of Newcastle's last two games - the draws against Burnley and Crystal Palace.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

The 21-year-old has thoroughly impressed in his short time on Tyneside with the directness and pace being a sight for sore eyes.

Benitez, however, has told Kenedy to stay grounded amid the overwhelming hype and remain focused on keeping Newcastle out of the relegation zone (as quoted by the Chronicle).

"He [Kenedy] did well and everybody is a little bit excited, but still he is a young player and he has to be consistent.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

"He has played well, but I want to see him playing more good games and after we can be talking about 'Kenedy can do this' or 'Kenedy can do that'.

"At the moment, we are happy with what he did. We want him to carry on like this every week.

"I don't want to put him in the position where everyone is talking too much and too nice about him. He has to compete, to perform, and then we will see in a few games if he is doing well."

Stu Forster/GettyImages

The winger got an assist on his debut against Burnley, but was taken off in the 72nd minute and before the hour mark in the Crystal Palace stalemate down to lack of match fitness, with the decision drawing criticism from former player Jermaine Jenas.

"We want to see all the games at the same level. When you are young and not played too many games before, you cannot expect he will always be there.

"I want to keep him calm, protect him a little bit and let him think about his football."