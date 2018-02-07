Cristiano Ronaldo Insists He Remain at the Highest Level 'for a Few Years'

Plenty feel that Cristiano Ronaldo is on the decline, but not the man himself.

By 90Min
February 07, 2018

Real Madrid and Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo believes he is still capable of playing at the highest level 'for a few years'. 

Los Blancos are struggling this season, with Ronaldo himself no exception. Madrid are currently 4th in La Liga, 19 points off league leaders Barcelona, while Ronaldo has only scored eight goals in 17 La Liga games. 

In a recent interview with Italy GQ however, Ronaldo has no thoughts about slowing down, insisting he can remain at the top for at least a few more years.

He said: "At the career level, I had two fantastic years in which I won titles with my club and the national team, and I feel I can be at the highest level for a few years."

Now 33, the former Manchester United man's hunger shows no sign of stopping, as Real Madrid have a Champions League last-16 tie to prepare for against Paris Saint-Germain a week on Wednesday, while Ronaldo will also be captaining his country to another World Cup in Russia this summer. 

Life however is a little different for Ronaldo now, with a young family to think about, and also acknowledging he must look after his body.

He said: "Being a father is the best thing that has happened to me. And it makes me immensely happy. I enjoy every single moment with my children.

"Now, I don't do the same things I did 10 years ago. To maintain yourself at this level you must make sacrifices. I can no longer do certain things, surely I cannot do the things I did when I was 20 years old.

"We must always find a balance. Even the small details make a difference."

