Sam Allardyce Offers Hope to Everton Outcasts Klaassen & Sandro Over Goodison Futures

By 90Min
February 07, 2018

Sam Allardyce has surprisingly revealed that Everton will not give up hope on outcasts Sandro Ramirez and Davy Klaassen coming good for them next season.

Allardyce was quoted by the Liverpool Echo as he explained that the attacking pair would be given every opportunity to prove their worth to the Toffees despite being on the fringes of the first team picture under him.

Sandro and Klaassen were brought to Goodison Park by former boss Ronald Koeman in the summer but have struggled to adapt to the rigours of the Premier League.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Indeed, the striker was sent out on a six-month loan deal to Sevilla to rediscover his confidence and form but midfielder Klaassen saw a deadline day loan move to Napoli fall through due to issues concerning his image rights.

That left the Dutchman having to fight for his future on Merseyside instead of refinding his best form away from the club, but Allardyce reckons that he - and Sandro - have the capacity to turn their fortunes around in L4 from next term onwards.

He said: “He (Klaassen) has tried to fight for his place the whole of this season and like many, many players that come here the first time around, they don’t work.

“There’s more players that don’t work in their first season than work. So contrary to what everybody thinks, players from abroad don’t work in the first season, they fail more than they succeed, that’s across the board and at every club.

“So it’s season two that really counts. You want them to work in season. You can’t be patient because nobody will let you be patient but in year two, who knows.

“We could very well have a different player at the start of next season and, for him, he’s got to fight to see if he can get in this season and that may be the case later down the line.

“It’s the start of a whole new season and when the new season starts everyone starts fresh and everyone has new chance to impress and you’ve got the whole pre-season to do that."

Klaassen, 24, hasn't featured in the top flight since September and has only made 13 appearances for Everton. Sandro, meanwhile, bagged one goal in 15 games before he was shipped off last month.

