How to Watch Sevilla vs. Leganes: Copa Del Rey Live Stream, TV Channel

How to watch Sevilla vs. Leganes in the second leg of their Copa del Rey semifinal matchup on Wednesday, February 7.

By Avi Creditor
February 07, 2018

Either Sevilla or Leganes will cement a place in the Copa del Rey final when the former hosts the second leg of their semifinal clash on Wednesday.

Sevilla earned a 1-1 draw away at Leganes and holds the slight edge due to its away goal, but it must be wary of the upstart side that defeated Real Madrid 2-1 at the Bernabeu to advance to the semifinal stage.

The winner will play either Barcelona or Valencia in the final, with Sevilla looking for a second final appearance in three years and its first title since 2009-2010 and Leganes seeking its first appearance in the final in its history.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports

Live Stream: You can watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up here for a free seven-day trial.

