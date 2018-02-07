Either Sevilla or Leganes will cement a place in the Copa del Rey final when the former hosts the second leg of their semifinal clash on Wednesday.

Sevilla earned a 1-1 draw away at Leganes and holds the slight edge due to its away goal, but it must be wary of the upstart side that defeated Real Madrid 2-1 at the Bernabeu to advance to the semifinal stage.

The winner will play either Barcelona or Valencia in the final, with Sevilla looking for a second final appearance in three years and its first title since 2009-2010 and Leganes seeking its first appearance in the final in its history.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports

Live Stream: You can watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up here for a free seven-day trial.