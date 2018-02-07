Swansea's Tammy Abraham Hopes Goals in FA Cup Will Give Him Timely Confidence Boost

Swansea City striker Tammy Abraham hopes his recent brace in their FA Cup fourth-round replay victory over Notts County will give help him with a much-needed confidence boost.

The Swans swept aside their League Two counterparts with a convincing 8-1 win on Tuesday evening, setting up a last-16 tie against Carlos Carvahal's former team Sheffield Wednesday.

GEOFF CADDICK/GettyImages

Abraham, on loan from fellow Premier League side Chelsea, had been out with a hip injury sustained in December against Watford, but after an impressive showing in the FA Cup, he hopes this can be a catalyst for a return to form.

Speaking to the club's official website, he said: "I am a player who always believes in myself, so it was nice to get the goals.

"I managed to get two goals and two assists. It's a massive confidence boost."

Abraham will now hope for an extended run in the team and help Swansea avoid relegation come the end of the season.

Despite only scoring seven goals in 25 appearances in all competitions this season, Abraham has shown signs of promise and now wants to put his injury struggles behind him.

He continued, stating: "I had a setback with my injury, but I'm back and I wanted to prove myself by getting on the score-sheet. I watched all the games while I was injured - I just couldn't wait to be back on the pitch."